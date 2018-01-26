Solus Releases Linux Driver Management 1.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 January 2018 at 07:39 AM EST. 5 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Solus Project this week released Linux Driver Management 1.0, a library created by this innovative Linux distribution for enumerating system components and detecting matches between said components and packages/drivers providing additional functionality.

This library is about improving the user experience for devices that may not be playing out-of-the-box on Solus or other Linux distributions. Among the hardware initially focused on supporting, for example, is the NVIDIA graphics cards with the proprietary drivers.

Linux Driver Management 1.0 is also focused on detecting Logitech devices to prompt for Piper/Libratbag support, various printers, and Yubikey devices with software for that hardware as well. Linux Driver Management is designed to potentially be used by other non-Solus distributions as well should any other OS vendors have interest in a shared solution.


Those wishing to learn more about Linux Driver Management 1.0 can do so via this release announcement. The code to this GObject-style library is available via GitHub.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
KDE-Focused Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 Released
Purism Begins Work On Unified Themes For Convergent PureOS Devices
Genode OS Framework Making Plans For 2018
Flapjack Helps Developers Work On Components Inside Flatpak
Solus Experimenting With Qt Wayland Compositor, NVIDIA EGLStreams Support
OpenWRT + LEDE Move Ahead With Their Re-Merge
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
Firefox 59 Might Ship With Working Wayland Support
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Will Default To The X.Org Stack, Not Wayland
Linux Foundation Announces "LinuxBoot" To Replace Some Firmware With Linux Code