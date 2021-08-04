Intel Proposes Linux Kernel Driver Allow/Deny Filtering
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 August 2021 at 02:13 PM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
As part of their work around Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) support for Linux, Intel engineers are proposing a driver filter option for Linux to be able to set allow or deny lists of driver(s) that can or cannot be loaded by the booted kernel.

In order to reduce the attack surface within guest virtual machines while still wanting to be able to use the same kernel build between a host and guest, Intel engineers are looking to add this driver filter support to the kernel. When booting the guest, via the kernel command-line they can just specify the specific drivers to allow to be loaded by the kernel or alternatively setting a list of specific drivers that shouldn't be allowed to be loaded by the system.

By default this proposal doesn't change any default behavior of the kernel. The driver filter framework would make use of filter_deny_drivers= and filter_allow_drivers= options for easily specifying what kernel drivers to permit without having to physically remove any modules or rebuild the kernel with a different Kconfig. The driver filter status on a running system with this patch can also be queried via sysfs.

More details on this proposed driver filter framework for the Linux kernel via the kernel mailing list.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Compute-Runtime 21.30.20482 Brings Initial WSL2 Support
Intel's Iris Gallium3D OpenGL Driver Now Supports Threaded Shader Compilation
Intel Accelerated: New Node Naming & Ambitious Roadmap
Intel To Finally Remove Cannon Lake Graphics Support From Their Linux Kernel Driver
Intel's Cloud Hypervisor 17 Released With Continued ARM64 Work, Improved SGX
Intel Starts Bringing Up Thunder Bay Full + Prime SoC Support For Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD + Valve Working On New Linux CPU Performance Scaling Design
Steam Survey Shows Linux Marketshare Hitting 1.0%
Linux Changes Pipe Behavior After Breaking Problematic Android Apps On Recent Kernels
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
The New NTFS Driver Looks Like It Will Finally Be Ready With Linux 5.15
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On x86_64, Multi-Monitor
Paragon's NTFS Driver For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A 27th Time
Systemd/Microsoft Effort For A Global Counter On Block/Disk Changes Coming To Linux 5.15