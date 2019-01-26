Taking place this week in Christchurch, New Zealand was the annual Linux.Conf.Au conference, one of the best Linux/open-source events. For those that weren't down under for the event, the videos of the various technical sessions have begun to be uploaded to YouTube.
Linux.Conf.Au was another success for this long-running annual Linux conference. Details on this year's event can be found at the event site. Some of the interesting talks this year include:
David Airlie of Red Hat talked about his new work around open-source GPU computing and the hypothetical alternative to NVIDIA's CUDA.
Keith Packard with his HP hat on was talking about Gen-Z on Linux.
Kees Cook of Google was talking about making the C programming language less dangerous in the kernel thanks to the recent removal of VLAs, GCC plug-ins, and other protections.
The currently available LCA 2019 videos can be viewed in full via YouTube.
