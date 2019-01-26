Interesting Linux.Conf.Au 2019 Videos Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 26 January 2019 at 12:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX EVENTS --
Taking place this week in Christchurch, New Zealand was the annual Linux.Conf.Au conference, one of the best Linux/open-source events. For those that weren't down under for the event, the videos of the various technical sessions have begun to be uploaded to YouTube.

Linux.Conf.Au was another success for this long-running annual Linux conference. Details on this year's event can be found at the event site. Some of the interesting talks this year include:


David Airlie of Red Hat talked about his new work around open-source GPU computing and the hypothetical alternative to NVIDIA's CUDA.


Keith Packard with his HP hat on was talking about Gen-Z on Linux.


Kees Cook of Google was talking about making the C programming language less dangerous in the kernel thanks to the recent removal of VLAs, GCC plug-ins, and other protections.

The currently available LCA 2019 videos can be viewed in full via YouTube.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Events News
FOSDEM 19 Is Happening In Just Three Weeks, There Will Once Again Be A Graphics Room
Linux Plumbers Conference 2018 Videos Now Online
David Airlie's LPC2018 Presentation On An "Open-Source CUDA"
Akademy 2018 Videos Posted For KDE's Annual Developer Conference
An Activision Developer Is Talking At The Open-Source Summit... About Kafka Tuning
Tencent Joins The Linux Foundation, Open-Sources Projects
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
Quake 2 Gets Real-Time Path Tracing Powered By NVIDIA RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing
ZFS On Linux Landing Workaround For Linux 5.0 Kernel Support
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2