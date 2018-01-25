Taking place this week in Sydney, Australia is the 2018 Linux.Conf.Au conference. For those that can't make the event, there's a livestream, but if the time difference impacts you, the recordings are now beginning to trickle in via YouTube.
Linux.Conf.Au this year runs from 22 to 26 January at the University of Technology in Sydney. Talks this year at LCA range from an introduction in kernel hacking to GPL compliance to various hobbyist projects and various hardware topics. The complete LCA 2018 agenda can be found at Linux.Conf.Au.
If you are interested in the LCA2018 conference session videos and keynotes, you can find them over on YouTube.
