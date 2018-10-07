Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 October 2018 at 03:11 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux kernel's Code of Conduct that was abruptly dropped onto the Linux kernel, which happened as Linus Torvalds was announcing his empathy retreat last month, will likely see some revisions ahead of the upcoming Linux 4.19 stable debut.

Longtime Linux kernel developer James Bottomley spent some of his Saturday sending out two "fixes" that he would like to see applied prior to the Linux 4.19 final release if there is enough support from the kernel community.

The first patch addresses the part of the kernel CoC that mentions publishing other individuals' private information including electronic address (a.k.a. email address). Well, with the Linux kernel development workflow relying upon patches and with Git there being reviewed-by, signed-off-by, and other tags, the email address is quite a vital part of the standard developer workflow in the open-source community... So technically it could be a CoC violation in its current form with the redistribution of patches containing a user's email address. So this patch adds in "physical or electronic address not ordinarily collected by the project."

The second patch is more prominent and that's the dropping of the enforcement section of the Code of Conduct. The current enforcement section assigns handling of violations to the Linux Technical Advisory Board (TAB)... The actual enforcement is still to be determined, but until it's decided upon, they don't want to ship this potentially binding statement in the Linux 4.19 kernel.

It was also brought up in the comments to these patches that the Technical Advisory Board (TAB) was not elected to be an enforcement agency but its original responsibility was liasing between community technical matters and the Linux Foundation. Another kernel developer (as opposed to random Internet commenters) also expressed displeasure still at how this CoC was "rushed in" and still "don't understand why it happened." It was also brought up as well that the current CoC may have not been reviewed by any of the traditional Linux/open-source legal counsel for accuracy.

Separately, Linux kernel developer Geert Uytterhoeven sent out a patch that would remove the explicit list of discrimination factors from the CoC. The basis of that is a "false impression that discrimination based on other unlisted factors would be resolved."

With that patch, "a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of age, body size, disability, ethnicity, sex characteristics, gender identity and expression, level of experience, education, socio-economic status, nationality, personal appearance, race, religion, or sexual identity and orientation." would change to "a harassment-free experience for everyone."

There's two weeks until Linux 4.19 final (and the expected return of Linus Torvalds) so we'll see what happens with the CoC by that stable milestone.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.19-rc7 Released: Final Kernel Likely In Two Weeks
The Great Work In DRM-Next: More Icelake, Vega 20, xGMI & Other Additions
WireGuard v7 Published As What's Hopefully Going Into The Next Kernel
New Project Aims To Make It Easy To Reuse Kconfig Outside Of The Linux Kernel
The Qualcomm MSM DRM Driver Prepares To Switch To The "AMDGPU" GPU Scheduler
Linux 4.19-rc6 Kernel Released By Greg KH
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play