Linux Has A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Driver Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 September 2021 at 04:28 PM EDT. 6 Comments
HARDWARE --
After more than two decades of maintaining the Linux CD-ROM driver code, Jens Axboe who also serves as the block subsystem maintainer, IO_uring lead developer, and filling other roles, announced he was looking for someone to take over the CD-ROM code.

Axboe had been maintaining the Linux kernel's CD-ROM driver code since the late 90's as part of his early involvement in the Linux kernel. However, he doesn't have much time to devote to it these days with everything else on his Linux I/O plate while also being employed by Facebook.


After announcing he was looking for someone to take over Linux CD-ROM code maintenance last week, he has now elected Phillip Potter to take over the role.

Phillip Potter hasn't worked on the Linux CD-ROM code previously but has made other kernel contributions. He was the only one (at least publicly) to announce his interest in looking to take over the CD-ROM code. Phillip Potter though has contributed to other areas of the kernel -- in particular, extensive contributions to the r8188eu/rtl8188eu staging driver code along with other previous patches since 2017.
6 Comments
Related News
Apple M1 IOMMU Driver Merged For Linux 5.15, Intel Scalable Mode By Default
Linux 5.15 Hardware Monitoring Is Big But Overdue For AMD
Linux 5.15 Power Management Changes Merged
Linux 5.15 I/O Can Achieve Up To ~3.5M IOPS Per-Core
AMD Yellow Carp + Another Water Cooling Pump Head To Linux's Hardware Monitoring Code
Linux Could Use A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
KDE Plasma 5.23 Will Be Another Exciting Release With Many Improvements Abound
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed