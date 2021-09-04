Linux Has A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Driver Code

After more than two decades of maintaining the Linux CD-ROM driver code, Jens Axboe who also serves as the block subsystem maintainer, IO_uring lead developer, and filling other roles, announced he was looking for someone to take over the CD-ROM code.
Axboe had been maintaining the Linux kernel's CD-ROM driver code since the late 90's as part of his early involvement in the Linux kernel. However, he doesn't have much time to devote to it these days with everything else on his Linux I/O plate while also being employed by Facebook.
After announcing he was looking for someone to take over Linux CD-ROM code maintenance last week, he has now elected Phillip Potter to take over the role.
Phillip Potter hasn't worked on the Linux CD-ROM code previously but has made other kernel contributions. He was the only one (at least publicly) to announce his interest in looking to take over the CD-ROM code. Phillip Potter though has contributed to other areas of the kernel -- in particular, extensive contributions to the r8188eu/rtl8188eu staging driver code along with other previous patches since 2017.
