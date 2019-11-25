The Workaround To Boot Linux On AMD Threadripper 3960X/3970X Systems

As outlined in our AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X / 3970X Linux review , these new Zen 2 Threadripper processors are phenomenal processors that offer significant uplift over earlier Threadripper CPUs and easily dominate over Intel's Core i9 HEDT competition. But there is one big issue right now with the Linux support: on Ubuntu and the like, it doesn't boot without a workaround. Here's that workaround for easy future reference.See the details in our 3960X/3970X Linux article for more information, this is just a quick public service announcement for those that may have problems booting Threadripper 3900X series processors with TRX40 motherboards and wondering what's going on and looking for a solution...

With the two motherboards AMD supplied as part of the reviewer's kit and the AMD Threadripper 3960X/3970X, all the combinations yielded a system that appears to hang on boot like shown above. But as you can see, if just looking at the tail of the kernel output there isn't any hints. This doesn't seem to be an isolated issue either as other reviewers had asked me if/how to get the new Threadripper processors running on Linux. This is unrelated to the earlier RdRand trouble or other Ryzen/Zen issues with previous launches.

Fortunately, after figuring out it was an MCE issue and knowing about mce=off as a kernel module parameter. That worked for working around the issue.