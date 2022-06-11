LinuxBoot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 June 2022 at 05:46 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Established a few months ago was the Open-Source Firmware Foundation to promote open-source firmware usage throughout the industry. LinuxBoot is now the latest party joining the Open-Source Firmware Foundation.

The Open-Source Firmware Foundation (OSFF) was established as a non-profit legal entity to help promote open-source firmware in the industry and provide information to corporations and individuals on open-source firmware usage, training, events, and other tasks. As part of the OSFF has also been the call on Intel to be more open with their FSP (Firmware Support Package).


LinuxBoot's high level diagram.


This weekend the Open-Source Firmware Foundation announced that the LinuxBoot project has joined this umbrella organization. LinuxBoot, of course, being the effort working to have a Linux kernel based implementation replace much of UEFI's Driver Execution Environment. LinuxBoot can then move on to kexec'ing an actual Linux install or going on to booting another supported operating system. If not familiar with LinuxBoot, visit LinuxBoot.org.

LinuxBoot is now the latest project represented by the OSFF, which you can learn more about at opensourcefirmware.foundation.
