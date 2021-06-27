Linux Developers Discuss A Global Counter For Block/Disk Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 27 June 2021 at 07:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
SYSTEMD --
Microsoft and systemd developers are proposing a global counter for block device changes for the Linux kernel to better track changes and having a unique system-wide number for disk and other block device changes rather than on a per-disk basis.

This monotonically increasing number is system-wide and would be used so systemd and other user-space software could better correlate events for devices that end up re-using the same device, such as /dev/sda and especially /dev/loop0 and other devices often end up getting re-used when one device is detached and another added. Particularly around loop devices isn't a better means of finding out if it's the same loop device as before since not having a serial number or other means of uniquely identifying it.

While user-space can use event listeners for add/remove events for trying to track disk changes, due to events possibly arriving late to user-space or out-of-order, among other concerns, this global counter for tracking is deemed one of the best approaches. Separately there is work ongoing around block namespaces and other improvements but at least the systemd folks feel that this method is immediately worthwhile and beneficial to have with the Linux kernel.


This global number is put in the uevent so user-space can use it for correlating when a driver re-uses a device, a new ioctl would also be added of BLKGETDISKSEQ to get the disk sequence number, and the sequence number would also be exposed via sysfs with diskseq. This sequence number would increment whenever the underlying media has changed or similarly for the loop device whenever setting or changing the backing file.

Those interested in the proposed patches sent out by Microsoft's Matteo Croce can see this patch series and the resulting discussion over the merits of this feature.
Add A Comment
Related News
systemd 249-rc2 Released With New "ConditionOSRelease" Directive
Systemd 249-rc1 Released With Many New Features
Systemd 248 Released With System Extension Images Feature, More TPM2/FIDO2 Integration
Dbus-Broker 28 Released
systemd 248 RC3 Released With Extension Images Support, New Security Capabilities
systemd 248 RC1 Released With New "System Extension Images" Concept
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes
Surface Suspension Protocol Proposed For Wayland
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
Wine 6.11 Released With Theming Support For All Built-In Programs