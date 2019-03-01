BMQ "BitMap Queue" Is The Newest Linux CPU Scheduler, Inspired By Google's Zircon

While there is the MuQSS CPU scheduler that lives out of tree as a promising CPU scheduler for the Linux kernel, it is not alone. Another option has been the PDS scheduler while now its author, Alfred Chen, has announced another new CPU kernel scheduler option he has dubbed the BitMap Queue.
The BMQ "BitMap Queue" scheduler started off from his existing PDS development experience and inspired by the scheduler found within Google's Zircon, the kernel powering their Fuchsia OS initiative.
Alfred has been working on BMQ the past number of months and is now ready for wider-spread testing in conjunction with the Linux 5.0 kernel. The scheduler remains under active development and its features not yet finalized but should be in good enough shape for more testing in trying to yield good performing desktop systems.
"BMQ is simple in design compare to PDS and result in ~20KB less in patch size and ~4KB in compressed kernel binary size," more details on Alfred's blog while the code is on Gitlab.
