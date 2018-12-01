Linux Networking Performance To Improve Thanks To Retpoline Overhead Reduction
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 December 2018 at 01:21 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
One of the areas where Linux performance has been lower this year since Spectre came to light has been for networking performance, but with the upcoming Linux 4.21 cycle that will be partially addressed.

Linux networking performance took a hit from the introduction of Retpolines "Return Trampolines" at the start of the year for addressing Spectre Variant Two.

Developer Paolo Abeni has been working to offset the Retpoline overhead with a new patch series now destined for Linux 4.21. From the patch series, "We can partially address that when the function pointer refers to a builtin symbol resorting to a list of tests vs well-known builtin function and direct calls. Experimental results show that replacing a single indirect call via retpoline with several branches and a direct call gives performance gains even when multiple branches are added - 5 or more...This may lead to some uglification around the indirect calls...Overall this gives [greater than] 10% performance improvement for UDP GRO benchmark and smaller but measurable for TCP syn flood."

Linux networking subsystem maintainer David Miller has already expressed his plans to pull this into net-next, making it material for the Linux 4.21 cycle.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Another Linux 4.20 Performance Regression Has Now Been Addressed (THP)
Linux 4.20 Picks Up 6 x 4K Display Support For Vega 20, Initial RX 590 Support Fixes
Linux 4.19.7 Released With Important PCI Express Fix, New & Improved STIBP
It's Time To Say Farewell To MPX In The Linux Kernel
Linux 4.19.7 Getting Revised STIBP Code, Important PCIe Fix For Radeon GPUs
Heterogeneous Memory System (HMS) Prototype Published For The Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
The First Benchmarks Of The Intel-Powered ODROID-H2 $111 Board
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November