Linux Kernel Preparing Support For A More Practical Virtual M68k Machine

When it comes to the Motorola 68000 "m68k" virtual machine targets, the most powerful option under Linux right now is the Quadra 800. That though for virtualization purposes isn't too useful by today's standards with being limited to 1GB of RAM and limited interface support. But a new Virtual M68k Machine aims to provide a more useful target and support has already landed in QEMU while the Linux kernel support is pending.The new Virtual M68k Machine is based on Google's Goldfish interfaces used for the Android simulator and reuses some of that Goldfish code for this more relevant M68k machine.This new Virtual M68k Machine would allow up to 128 VirtIO MMIO buses and can be used for serial console, GPU, disk, NIC, HID, hardware random number generator, 9p file-system, and other interfaces.



The Macintosh Quadra 800 shows its age even in virtual form, but the new Virtual M68k Machine will open up new possibilities for Motorola 68000 hobbyists.