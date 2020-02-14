Showing Your Love For Open-Source + Linux Benchmarking This Valentine's Day
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 14 February 2020 at 01:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
For those that enjoy our daily open-source/Linux news each and every day of the year along with all of our original Linux benchmarking / hardware review content, you can show your support this Valentine's Day with a special offer.

For this Valentine's Day we are offering a special on Phoronix Premium if you would like to support our original content that appears each and every day of the year while enjoying the site ad-free, view multi-page articles all on a single page, and other benefits. Phoronix.com content can only continue via your support and web advertisements.

Now through the end of the weekend (end of day 16 February, regardless of timezone), you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's offer, you can go premium for just $25 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.

To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. So to get the discounted deals of $25 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Then as soon as possible, I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment in order to match your account.

If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message. Phoronix Premium is the best way to support the site and ensure its continued existence in its 16th year, aside from viewing the website without an ad-blocker.

Thanks for your support.
