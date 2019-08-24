FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 24 August 2019 at 07:12 AM EDT.
While called the Open-Source Summit, the event is primarily about Linux as after all it's hosted by the Linux Foundation. But at this week's Open-Source Summit in San Diego, Deb Goodkin as the executive director of the FreeBSD Foundation presented. Deb's talk was of course on FreeBSD but also why FreeBSD and Linux developers should work together.

The presentation covered FreeBSD's development workflow and various features of this open-source operating system project for those unfamiliar as well as some of the companies utilizing FreeBSD and their different use-cases. It's a good overview for those not familiar with FreeBSD.

As for why FreeBSD and Linux developers should "work together", Deb pointed out that many companies are often using both Linux and FreeBSD, the developers can better learn from each other with their successes and failures, different philosophies, and the FreeBSD code-base is much smaller than Linux so can serve as a suitable reference platform.

Those wanting to learn more can see this PDF slide deck by Deb Goodkin from this week's Open-Source North America 2019 event.
