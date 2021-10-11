More Optimizations Has Linux Approaching 7M IOPS Per Core

After upgrading to an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X system for development and keeping to his Intel Optane Gen2 storage, he ended September being able to achieve around 5.1M IOPS per-core for this system he uses for reference testing and evaluation of Linux block subsystem changes. That 5.1M IOPS per-core is impressive while previously he was happy hitting above 3M IOPS per-core.
Now though with just a little more than a week into pressing his new system, he has already surpassed 6M IOPS with work-in-progress kernel changes and is now quickly approaching 7M IOPS per-core on the same platform.
Updated the branch, see link in comment for tweet below. The only way is up:— Jens Axboe (@axboe) October 9, 2021
IOPS=6837504, BW=3338MiB/s, IOS/call=32/31, inflight=(73 69)
IOPS=6823296, BW=3331MiB/s, IOS/call=32/32, inflight=(110 46)
Hopefully we'll break 7M next week. https://t.co/wZiCgpfEZG
Axboe shared that he's up to around 6.8M IOPS per-core now as he ended out last week. He noted that this week he hopes to "break 7M" as his latest self-imposed challenge for this Linux engineer currently employed by Facebook.
His patches pushing the greater performance have been changes to the block code, NVMe, multi-queue blk-mq, and IO_uring. His improvements are being staged via linux-block's "perf-wip" branch. Hopefully most of these patches at least will be ready for mainlining in the 5.16 merge window in November.