Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2

Apple announced the Magic Trackpad 2 almost three years ago to the day while the mainline Linux kernel will finally be supporting this multi-touch device soon.
The Magic Trackpad 2 is a wired/wireless touchpad with haptic feedback support and is a much larger touchpad compared to the original Magic Trackpad. There unfortunately hasn't been any mainline Linux kernel support for the Magic Trackpad 2, but some out-of-tree options. There has been an out-of-tree kernel module providing wired support for this trackpad as well as a separate HID module working on wireless support, but neither mainlined. However, as seen by this bug report there have been plenty of people since 2015 interested in using the Magic Trackpad 2 on Linux.
Fortunately, Sean O'Brien of Google's Chrome OS team has been working on Magic Trackpad 2 support with a focus on getting it mainlined. The patch, which was also reviewed by other Google/ChromeOS developers, is now up to its third and perhaps final revision. The 149 lines of code extend the existing Linux HID Magic Mouse driver into supporting the Magic Trackpad 2 both for the USB wired interface as well as the Bluetooth wireless connectivity.
Hopefully this patch will make it into the next Linux kernel release. The Magic Trackpad 2 retails for $120~130 USD.
2 Comments