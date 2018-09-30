Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 September 2018 at 09:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
Apple announced the Magic Trackpad 2 almost three years ago to the day while the mainline Linux kernel will finally be supporting this multi-touch device soon.

The Magic Trackpad 2 is a wired/wireless touchpad with haptic feedback support and is a much larger touchpad compared to the original Magic Trackpad. There unfortunately hasn't been any mainline Linux kernel support for the Magic Trackpad 2, but some out-of-tree options. There has been an out-of-tree kernel module providing wired support for this trackpad as well as a separate HID module working on wireless support, but neither mainlined. However, as seen by this bug report there have been plenty of people since 2015 interested in using the Magic Trackpad 2 on Linux.


Fortunately, Sean O'Brien of Google's Chrome OS team has been working on Magic Trackpad 2 support with a focus on getting it mainlined. The patch, which was also reviewed by other Google/ChromeOS developers, is now up to its third and perhaps final revision. The 149 lines of code extend the existing Linux HID Magic Mouse driver into supporting the Magic Trackpad 2 both for the USB wired interface as well as the Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

Hopefully this patch will make it into the next Linux kernel release. The Magic Trackpad 2 retails for $120~130 USD.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Creative Sound Blaster ZxR Finally Seeing Linux Support
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
AMD Zen-Based Hygon Dhyana CPU Support Queued Ahead Of Next Linux Cycle
BLK-MQ To Support Runtime Power Management With Linux 4.20~5.0
System76 To Release A "New Open-Source Computer"
YubiKey 5 Series Brings FIDO2 Support, NFC Capability
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Greg Kroah-Hartman Releases Linux 4.19-RC5 Following An "Interesting" Week
PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha Released With Redesigned UI, Phoenicis
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Solus Releases Version "3.9999" With Newer Kernel, Desktop Updates
Sculpt OS With "Visual Composition" Posted For Latest Genode OS