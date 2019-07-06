Linux AEST Driver Sent Out For ARM Error Source Table
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 6 July 2019 at 06:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
ARM Error Source Table is an extension of ACPI that provides a table for RAS errors. Support for this new error table is being worked on with the new "AEST" Linux kernel driver.

Tyler Baicar of Ampere Computing sent out a set of four patches this week wiring up this first ARM Error Source Table support for the Linux kernel. This is part of their effort to support ARMv8.2 RAS (reliability, availability and serviceability) extensions with new registers being available to report these errors.

More information on this Linux ARM Error Source Table bring-up can be found via this patch series.
