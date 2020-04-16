Linux Seeing Fixes For AMD TRX40 Motherboard Audio Issues

Various patches are pending for improving the Linux support for onboard audio with motherboard sporting the AMD TRX40 chipset for 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper systems.
There are a number of known issues at present affecting the integrated audio on numerous TRX40 motherboards including the likes of the MSI TRX40 Creator, ASUS ROG STRIX, ASUS ROG Zenith II, Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Pro, and others.
Under Linux with recent kernels there are issues over no audio codecs being found and no sound output via SPDIF, among similar bug reports elsewhere.
Currently being queued in a usb-trx40 sound branch are the workarounds being prepared for better handling of the audio hardware on TRX40 motherboards. The issues appear to originate in USB audio firmware bugs. These workarounds for the Linux kernel code in turn will hopefully soon be mainlined soon and back-ported to recent kernels.
