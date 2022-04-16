Huawei Working On UEFI Mirrored Memory Support For Linux AArch64

Since 2015 the Linux kernel has supported UEFI mirrored memory functionality for x86/x86_64 while now Huawei is working on adding that functionality for AArch64.UEFI allows setting up address range based partial memory mirroring that has been going around all the way back to the UEFI 2.5 spec. This UEFI memory mirroring can be used for redundancy/reliability purposes on servers. AArch64 hardware meeting the UEFI spec can support it too, but the Linux kernel support on AArch64/ARM64 hadn't been setup until now.Huawei engineer Wupeng Ma on Thursday sent out the latest patches working on this Linux mirrored memory support for AArch64 hardware. Depending upon the platform settings, servers can normally provide a full mirror (50% reserved for mirroring) or partial mirroring usually 10~20% and sometimes options if below/above 4GB or even be left up to the OS for determining the memory address ranges for mirroring.

Those interested in this mirrored memory support for Arm 64-bit Linux servers can find the current patch series up on the Linux kernel mailing list