Huawei Working On UEFI Mirrored Memory Support For Linux AArch64
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 16 April 2022 at 05:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
Since 2015 the Linux kernel has supported UEFI mirrored memory functionality for x86/x86_64 while now Huawei is working on adding that functionality for AArch64.

UEFI allows setting up address range based partial memory mirroring that has been going around all the way back to the UEFI 2.5 spec. This UEFI memory mirroring can be used for redundancy/reliability purposes on servers. AArch64 hardware meeting the UEFI spec can support it too, but the Linux kernel support on AArch64/ARM64 hadn't been setup until now.

Huawei engineer Wupeng Ma on Thursday sent out the latest patches working on this Linux mirrored memory support for AArch64 hardware. Depending upon the platform settings, servers can normally provide a full mirror (50% reserved for mirroring) or partial mirroring usually 10~20% and sometimes options if below/above 4GB or even be left up to the OS for determining the memory address ranges for mirroring.


Those interested in this mirrored memory support for Arm 64-bit Linux servers can find the current patch series up on the Linux kernel mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
ADLINK Launches Ampere Altra Developer Platform, Starting At $3999 USD
Linux 5.18 Hardens The Kernel For 64-bit Arm With Shadow Call Stack Support
Tesla FSD Chip Added To Upstream Linux 5.18 Along With The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
Arm Posts GCC Tuning Patches For Neoverse-N2 & New Neoverse-Demeter
The 64-bit Arm Updates Submitted Ahead Of Linux 5.18
Initial Arm Mali "Valhall" Patches Sent Out For Panfrost Linux Kernel Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New NVIDIA Open-Source Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Appears
Oracle Releases Solaris 11.4 "CBE" Free For Open-Source Developers / Non-Production Use
Updated AMD Zen 1 Through Zen 3 CPU Microcode Published
NVIDIA Publishes Signed Ampere Firmware To Finally Allow Accelerated Open-Source Support
Fedora Planning To Introduce Major Package Management Changes Next Year
Fedora 37 Considering Removal Of Legacy X.Org Drivers
OpenSSH 9.0 Released With Hardening Against Future Quantum Computers
KDE Changes This Week "Overflowing With Positive Visual Changes"