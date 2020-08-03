Intel SERIALIZE, Dropping Of SGI UV Supercomputer, i386 Clang'ing Hit Linux 5.9
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 August 2020 at 08:48 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
A number of x86-related changes were sent out today for the first full day of the Linux 5.9 merge window.

Among the x86 material sent in so far for Linux 5.9 includes:

- With x86/cpu there is now preparations for making use of Intel's new SERIALIZE instruction, split lock detection is now enabled for Sapphire Rapids and Alder Lake CPUs, the patch confirming Alder Lake as a hybrid Core/Atom design, a simplification to the Spectre logic, and other mundane changes.

- x86/asm has changes to build the Linux x86 32-bit kernel with Clang rather than GCC, complementing the existing support for x86_64 and AArch64.

- For the x86/platform code the SGI UV1 support is being removed which in turn allows some old EFI code to be removed as well. SGI UV1 is for SGI's super-computer from a decade ago (2009) based on Intel Nehalem. The original UV supercomputer support is eliminated but later UV generations of support remains within the kernel.

- On the x86/misc front there is support to filter MSR writes to the CPU machine specific registers. Currently the filtering is just over the EPB (Energy Performance Bias) bit but is expected to be extended in the future. This work was previously talked about in Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space.

Linux 5.9 is shaping up to be another big kernel. The merge window is running for the next two weeks followed by roughly eight weeks of release candidates, putting the stable Linux 5.9 kernel in the October timeframe.
3 Comments
Related News
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
GNU Linux-libre 5.8 Required A Lot Of Deblobbing
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
Facebook Engineer Improving BPF "User Programs" Support
Changes Expected For The Linux 5.9 Kernel From Intel DG1 To AMD Navi 2 To New CPU Capabilities
Linux 5.9 Adding New Knob To Control Default Boost Value For Real-Time Workloads
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"
Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel Images Look Very Close To Mainline With Great Results