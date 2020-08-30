Linux 5.9-rc3 Is A "Pretty Calm" Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 August 2020 at 08:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has released the sixth weekly test version of the forthcoming Linux 5.9 kernel.

Causing the most churn this week was the tree-wide conversion of making use of the fallthrough macro. That change itself added more than two thousand instances of the macro. Following that initial pull was a secondary pull request recently merged with some fallout fixes.

Torvalds noted about 5.9-rc3 overall, "But while the fallthrough annotations are some fairly widespread background noise, we've got the usual driver fixes all over (gpu, usb, others). And architecture updates (arm64 stands out with both kvm fixes and DT updates, but there's some x86 and powerpc changes too) And misc changes elsewhere. On the whole it's been pretty calm for being rc3. This is actually one of the smaller rc3's we've had in recent releases, although that's likely at least partially the usual timing issue (ie no networking pull this past week)."

See our Linux 5.9 feature overview to learn about all of the changes coming with this next kernel version that should debut as stable in October.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Real-Time / PREEMPT_RT Support Should Finally Be Mainlined Soon In The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.9 Lands Patch Adding Fallthrough Macro In 2,484 More Spots
Linux 5.10 Slated To Use New Intel SERIALIZE In Fending Off Speculative Execution Bugs
DigitalOcean & Others Still Working On Core Scheduling To Make Hyper Threading Safer
BPF Preload / User Mode Debugging Additions On The Way For Linux 5.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Android AOSP Can Boot Off Mainline Linux 5.9 With Just One Patch
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Firefox 80 Available With VA-API On X11, WebGL Parallel Shader Compile Support
Linux Might Better Plan Its Code/Hardware Obsolescence From The Kernel