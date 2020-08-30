Linus Torvalds has released the sixth weekly test version of the forthcoming Linux 5.9 kernel.
Causing the most churn this week was the tree-wide conversion of making use of the fallthrough macro. That change itself added more than two thousand instances of the macro. Following that initial pull was a secondary pull request recently merged with some fallout fixes.
Torvalds noted about 5.9-rc3 overall, "But while the fallthrough annotations are some fairly widespread background noise, we've got the usual driver fixes all over (gpu, usb, others). And architecture updates (arm64 stands out with both kvm fixes and DT updates, but there's some x86 and powerpc changes too) And misc changes elsewhere. On the whole it's been pretty calm for being rc3. This is actually one of the smaller rc3's we've had in recent releases, although that's likely at least partially the usual timing issue (ie no networking pull this past week)."
See our Linux 5.9 feature overview to learn about all of the changes coming with this next kernel version that should debut as stable in October.
