Linux 5.9-rc2 Released With EXT4 Updates, More POWER10 Bits
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 August 2020 at 06:11 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
It's been one week already since feature work ended on Linux 5.9 and that means it's time for the 5.9-rc2 kernel. Like clockwork, Linux Torvalds has shipped Linux 5.9-rc2 with the initial batch of bug/regression fixes as well as some late changes for the cycle.

Linus noted in the release announcement for Linux 5.9-rc2 that "Nothing in particular stands out, there's a random collection of fixes and updates in here. It is perhaps a bit filesystem-heavy, because the ext4 updates came in late, so a bit unusually we have 20+% of the patch being under fs/, and that's the biggest chunk in here after the usual driver updates (sound, gpu, networking, scsi, vfio). Other than that, it's mostly arch fixes and some tooling fixes, with a smattering elsewhere."

As outlined earlier this weekend, the EXT4 file-system updates that came in a week late include block allocator performance improvements, a new prefetch_block_bitmaps mount option, and other changes for this mature and widely-used Linux file-system.

Another pull request worth mentioning for Linux 5.9-rc2 were some IBM POWER changes merged earlier today. Continuing the POWER10 trend of Linux 5.8 and 5.9, some more POWER10 bits landed. This includes perf support for emitting extended registers on POWER10, a raw CPU table entry for POWER10 that is needed for their PMU setup to work correctly in guests, and other POWER architecture changes/fixes in general.

See our Linux 5.9 feature overview to learn about all of the changes at large for this next major kernel release. Linux 5.9 is currently tracking for releasing in early to mid October depending upon how the release candidates play out over the weeks ahead.
1 Comment
Related News
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Linux 5.10 To Bring SLDT/STR Emulation To Help Some Windows Games On Wine
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
MuQSS/CK's Con Kolivas Becoming Concerned Over The Increasing Size Of The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.9-rc1 Kernel Released - Line Count Dominated By AMD Radeon Navi 2 Additions
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases
GNOME 3.38 Beta Released Ahead Of Official Release Next Month
System76 Preparing Coreboot Laptop With Core i9 10900K, Up To 128GB RAM
Microsoft Doubles Their Commits To Mesa This Week

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell