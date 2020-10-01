Independent Linux kernel developer Con Kolivas (and retired anaesthetist) is back on track with a new update to his "CK" patch-set and the MuQSS scheduler.
The retired doctor had taken some time off from his kernel development hobby earlier this year to help design equipment for the COVID-19 battle. He did manage to release his updated patches for Linux 5.7 but has been becoming increasingly concerned over the size of the Linux kernel and his ability in the future to continue maintaining these independent patches as a result. Making the matters worse, his father passed away (non-COVID) and that further complicated his development work.
Today though Con Kolivas is out with Linux 5.9-ck1 featuring his latest kernel patches for this new stable series plus MuQSS 0.204. Linux 5.9-ck1 and MuQSS 0.204 continue to be focused on delivering the best system responsiveness, particularly for desktop workloads. This required a lot of changes to the code considering there was never a re-base to the prior 5.8 kernel and thus a lot of changes in flux.
But for those enjoying the "ck" patch-set and/or MuQSS, there is the new code available for use with Linux 5.9. Kolivas does caution though that the new code is still to undergo more rigorous testing given all the changes from the 5.7 to 5.9.
