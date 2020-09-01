Linus Torvalds has just released Linux 5.9 as stable.
Linux 5.9 is out as the 2020 autumn kernel update. Linux 5.9 has a number of exciting improvements including initial support for upcoming Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" graphics cards, initial Intel Rocket Lake graphics, NVMe zoned namespaces (ZNS) support, various storage improvements, IBM's initial work on POWER10 CPU bring-up, the FSGSBASE instruction is now used, 32-bit x86 Clang build support, and more. See our Linux 5.9 feature overview for the whole scoop on the many changes to see with this kernel.
Linus Torvalds wrote in his 5.9 announcement, "Ok, so I'll be honest - I had hoped for quite a bit fewer changes this last week, but at the same time there doesn't really seem to be anything particularly scary in here. It's just more commits and more lines changed than I would have wished for."
Linux 5.9 being released now opens Linux 5.10 for development with the two-week merge window now underway. For Linux 5.10 there are more hardware support additions and other improvements en route for that end of year kernel.
