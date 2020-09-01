Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 October 2020 at 05:37 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has just released Linux 5.9 as stable.

Linux 5.9 is out as the 2020 autumn kernel update. Linux 5.9 has a number of exciting improvements including initial support for upcoming Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" graphics cards, initial Intel Rocket Lake graphics, NVMe zoned namespaces (ZNS) support, various storage improvements, IBM's initial work on POWER10 CPU bring-up, the FSGSBASE instruction is now used, 32-bit x86 Clang build support, and more. See our Linux 5.9 feature overview for the whole scoop on the many changes to see with this kernel.

Linus Torvalds wrote in his 5.9 announcement, "Ok, so I'll be honest - I had hoped for quite a bit fewer changes this last week, but at the same time there doesn't really seem to be anything particularly scary in here. It's just more commits and more lines changed than I would have wished for."

Linux 5.9 being released now opens Linux 5.10 for development with the two-week merge window now underway. For Linux 5.10 there are more hardware support additions and other improvements en route for that end of year kernel.
2 Comments
Related News
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel
DMEMFS Is A Proposed Virtual File-System For Linux To Help Save Memory
Opportunistic Memory Reclaim Support Proposal Updated For The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.9-rc8 Released To Provide An Extra Week Of Testing
The Most Prominent Linux 5.9 Kernel Features From AMD RDNA 2 To Battling Nefarious Shims
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Linux 5.10 Will Be Able To Hibernate + Resume Much Faster
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites
Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs