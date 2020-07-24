Linux 5.9 Bringing IBM POWER "System Call Vectored" Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 July 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux 5.9 kernel is set to introduce support for the new IBM POWER System Call Vectored (SCV) ABI with the new SCV and RFSCV instructions. These new instructions can help with performance.

POWER9 / POWER ISA 3.0 supports System Call Vectored (SCV) but to date has not been supported by the mainline Linux kernel. That finally is set to happen with Linux 5.9 with the SCV support being queued in the PowerPC-next tree.

As for the functionality of SCV, "the benefit of these instructions is performance (trading slower SRR0/1 with faster LR/CTR registers, and entering the kernel with MSR[EE] and MSR[RI] left enabled, which can reduce MSR updates. The scv instruction has 128 levels (not enough to cover the Linux system call space)."

This SCV support is queued and ready to go finally with Linux 5.9.

Along with the SCV support, Linux 5.9 is set to bring POWER10 performance monitoring support. This follows various IBM POWER10 plumbing already in place in recent kernels as well as other areas of the stack like GCC. POWER10 7nm CPUs are still reportedly set to launch this year.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM Clang Should Be Able To Build Linux 5.9 x86 32-bit Kernels
Linux Sound Subsystem Begins Cleaning Up Its Terminology To Meet Inclusive Guidelines
Linux Secret Memory "secretmemfd" System Call Remains Under Review
Linux 5.8-rc6 Kernel Released - "Things Continue To Look Very Normal"
The Small DRM Drivers See Another Round Of Updates For Linux 5.9
Kernel Patch Revved For Syscall User Redirection To Help Newer Windows Games On Wine
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
Fedora 33 Is Shaping Up To Be One Of Its Biggest Releases Ever
Kernel Patch Revved For Syscall User Redirection To Help Newer Windows Games On Wine