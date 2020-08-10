The NFS code going into Linux 5.9 is finally presenting support for user extended attributes (user xattrs).
The NFS server updates for Linux 5.9 have support for user-extended attributes on NFS. This is the functionality outlined via IETF's RFC 8276 for handling of file-system extended attributes in NFSv4. "This feature allows extended attributes (hereinafter also referred to as xattrs) to be interrogated and manipulated using NFSv4 clients. Xattrs are provided by a file system to associate opaque metadata, not interpreted by the file system, with files and directories. Such support is present in many modern local file systems. New file attributes are provided to allow clients to query the server for xattr support, with that support consisting of new operations to get and set xattrs on file system objects."
The user xattr support for NFS on Linux have been under review since last year when published by an Amazon engineer for both the client and server portions. Those patches are now mature enough that the server-side support has been sent in for Linux 5.9.
This pull request has the support along with work to reduce unnecessary NFSv4 delegation recalls, regression fixes, and other code improvements.
The NFS client code has yet to see its pull request for Linux 5.9 but in its repository are also the client-side patches for user xattrs.
