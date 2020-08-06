Linux 5.9 Introducing A Multi-Color LED Framework
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 August 2020 at 04:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Longtime Linux kernel developer Pavel Machek has taken over as sole maintainer of the LED subsystem. For this first pull request going into Linux 5.9 is a big addition... The multi-color LED framework code has finally been merged.

This multi-color framework for the Linux kernel has been in the works by Texas Instruments and is about exposing clusters of colored LEDs as an array to user-space that it can then adjust the brightness of said cluster using a single file write. This approach still allows controlling the intensity of individual LEDs as part of the array/cluster and the benefit of the framework is being able to do so in a single write.

This multi-color framework was worked on with the initial user being TI's lp55xx driver for their LP5521 / LP5523 / LP55231 / LP5562 LED display drivers that in turn are used by a variety of devices.

More details on the multi-color interface exposed to user-space via sysfs can be seen via this patch.

The full list of LED subsystem changes for Linux 5.9 via the pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Corsair Commander Pro Driver Sent In To Linux 5.9
Linux 5.9 Dropping The Unicore 32-bit RISC Architecture
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
MSM Open-Source Driver Continues On Qualcomm Adreno 640/650 Series Bring-Up
Purism's Librem 5 "Dogwood" Seeing Improvements In Battery Life
MikroBUS Patches Being Worked On For Better Supporting These Add-On Boards Under Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"