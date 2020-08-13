Navi 2 Fixes, Other Graphics/Display Fixes Sent In For Linux 5.9
Following all of the feature updates to the open-source GPU/DRM drivers for Linux 5.9 that included a lot of new material, the first batch of fixes have now been sent in for mainline in addressing early fallout from these many changes.

Ahead of the Linux 5.9-rc1 release this weekend, an initial batch of Direct Rendering Manager fixes were sent out on Thursday. Among the fixes are:

- For the "Navi 2" (GFX10.3) support making its debut in Linux 5.9 with the "Sienna Cichlid" and "Navy Flounder" there are some early fixes. There is expanded register access support, updates to the golden settings (the most optimal / ideal state) for both Navy and Sienna, utilizing a "MODE1" reset by default for Sienna in handling the GPU reset, DMCUB firmware difference for Navy Flounder, enabling GFXOFF (the ability to shutoff the graphics engine in select idle cases) for Navy Flounder, and other work.

- Display Core (DC) fixes for AMDGPU.

- Support for reading the vBIOS golden setting table for the AMD display code.

- Various other fixes.

The first (of likely several) DRM-fixes pull requests for Linux 5.9 can be found via this mailing list post.
