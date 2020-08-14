Linux 5.9 Dropping Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 14 August 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
Back in Linux 5.4 Xen 32-bit PV guest support was deprecated while now for Linux 5.9 it's set to be removed entirely. Last year's deprecation comes with the 32-bit usage dwindling in general but PVH being preferred to PV, Meltdown mitigations not being present, and the code not seeing much activity. Now for Linux 5.9 that support is being gutted.

Sent in today were more Xen patches for the Linux 5.9 merge window closing this weekend. The most notable change is the clearing out of the 32-bit Xen PV guest support:
Removal of support for running as 32-bit Xen PV-guest. 32-bit PV guests are rarely used, are lacking security fixes for Meltdown, and can be easily replaced by PVH mode. Another series for doing more cleanup will follow soon (removal of 32-bit-only pvops functionality).

Long overdue but great to see it finally removed. Similarly, over in the ARM 32-bit world, earlier this year brought retiring of 32-bit ARM KVM support.
1 Comment
Related News
POWER10 Virtualization, Intel SERIALIZE Come For KVM On Linux 5.9
QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component
Linux 5.9 Bringing Mellanox VDPA Driver For Newer ConnectX Devices
Intel Cloud-Hypervisor 0.9 Brings io_uring Block Device Support For Faster Performance
QEMU 5.1 Bringing Many CPU Improvements From Loongson To RISC-V To s390
Intel's Cloud Hypervisor 0.8 Adds Experimental ARM64 Support, Snapshot/Restore
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes
XFS Is Packing Many Improvements With Linux 5.9

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell