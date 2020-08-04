Linux 5.9 Set To Bring "Close_Range" System Call - Coordinated With FreeBSD Developers
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 August 2020 at 09:17 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The close_range() system call is intended to allow efficiently closing a range of file descriptors (or all file descriptors) of the calling task. This system call was devised in cooperation with FreeBSD developers.

FreeBSD developers merged their compatible close_range system call all the way back in April 2019 while now for Linux 5.9 in August 2020 this system call is deemed ready for inclusion.

This system call can make it very easy to close all file descriptors of an exec'ed task, allows user-space to avoid having to parse a lot of /proc data and manually closing each FD, etc. The close_range argument can accept a min/max range as well as optional flags.

More details on the close_range system call via this pull request.
