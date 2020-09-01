Given the impending release of Linux 5.9, I was having some fun with cloc today looking at the current lines of code count for this near-final Linux 5.9 kernel state.
As of today in Linux 5.9 Git, the kernel is about 20.49 million lines of code plus another 3.58 million lines of code comments and another 3.72 million blank lines. Or all in, Linux 5.9 comes in at roughly 27.81 million lines distributed among some fifty-nine thousand source files.
69964 text files. 69494 unique files. 10737 files ignored. github.com/AlDanial/cloc v 1.82 T=95.88 s (618.0 files/s, 290045.7 lines/s) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Language files blank comment code ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ C 29198 2900014 2367000 14781314 C/C++ Header 21123 588426 1022774 4640918 reStructuredText 2685 135238 59051 369738 Assembly 1275 45960 99012 225085 JSON 287 0 0 165799 YAML 1089 18494 4966 83627 Bourne Shell 657 16823 11350 66043 make 2592 9808 10864 44192 SVG 59 118 1365 37555 Perl 60 6686 4767 34393 Python 123 5345 4804 27720 yacc 9 695 354 4755 PO File 5 791 918 3077 lex 9 349 304 2130 C++ 10 345 134 1993 Bourne Again Shell 52 338 297 1750 awk 10 139 116 1051 Glade 1 58 0 603 NAnt script 2 143 0 549 Cucumber 1 28 50 175 Windows Module Definition 2 15 0 109 m4 1 15 1 95 CSS 1 28 29 80 XSLT 5 13 26 61 vim script 1 3 12 27 Ruby 1 4 0 25 INI 1 1 0 6 sed 1 2 5 5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SUM: 59260 3729879 3588199 20492875 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Keep in mind the kernel source tree also has various tools, the build system, and plenty of documentation and the like that explains for some of the cloc data that may otherwise seem rather peculiar.)
For a while now the AMDGPU kernel graphics driver has been around 2+ million lines of code making it the largest in-tree kernel driver. With Linux 5.9, it comes in at 2.16 million lines of code plus another 247k lines of code comments and another 109k blank lines... Or up to 2.51 million lines of code is the AMD DRM driver code including AMDKFD, PowerPlay, DC, and all the kernel code ultimately making up the AMD Radeon support on that driver (but not the older Radeon DRM driver -- that older Radeon driver is at around 157k lines of code).
Though as reported previously, much of the AMDGPU driver code base is so large because of auto-generated header files for GPU registers, etc. In fact, 1.79 million lines as of Linux 5.9 for AMDGPU is simply header files that are predominantly auto-generated. It's 366k lines of the 2.71 million lines of code that is actual C code.
1471 text files. 1470 unique files. 5 files ignored. github.com/AlDanial/cloc v 1.82 T=6.85 s (214.1 files/s, 367938.0 lines/s) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Language files blank comment code --------------------------------------------------------------------- C/C++ Header 927 39761 195391 1794207 C 501 68528 50377 366823 Assembly 3 557 408 1909 make 35 276 906 636 --------------------------------------------------------------------- SUM: 1466 109122 247082 2163575
For GPU driver size comparison, the Intel "i915" kernel driver supporting form old i915 graphics through Gen12 / Xe Graphics with Linux 5.9 is at 209k lines of code with another 39.2k lines of comments and 48k blank lines.
529 text files. 528 unique files. 6 files ignored. github.com/AlDanial/cloc v 1.82 T=0.72 s (728.7 files/s, 413015.9 lines/s) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language files blank comment code ---------------------------------------------------------------------- C 281 42116 31405 180728 C/C++ Header 238 5920 7719 27974 make 2 23 29 260 Assembly 2 28 94 114 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- SUM: 523 48087 39247 209076 ----------------------------------------------------------------------
Or in the case of the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver is just 149k lines of code, 25.6k lines of comments, and another 19.9k blank lines.
Those are the latest numbers for those wondering about the current size of the AMDGPU kernel driver in relation to the overall size of the mainline Linux 5.9 kernel. Obviously keep in mind these metrics are simply for the kernel side and not the user-space OpenGL/Vulkan and compute components.
