Linux 5.8-rc6 Kernel Released - "Things Continue To Look Very Normal"
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 July 2020 at 07:14 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
While Linus Torvalds has been concerned by the size of Linux 5.8 at times, he just released Linux 5.8-rc6 and so far things are looking good.

Linus noted in today's brief release announcement, "Things continue to look very normal, even if this is a big release. rc6 is pretty much par for the course, and nothing in here stands out size-wise or otherwise. The stats all look normal, with a fairly flat diffstat (so no huge hotspots, no big scary changes). Drivers (all over), architecture updates (arm64, x86), with some filesystem and core kernel changes. Shortlog appended, but I doubt most people will find anything exciting in there. Which is all good. Calm and boring is how I like it."

See our Linux 5.8 feature overview to learn more about this forthcoming kernel. If nothing major creeps up, Linux 5.8 should debut as stable in early August.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Small DRM Drivers See Another Round Of Updates For Linux 5.9
Kernel Patch Revved For Syscall User Redirection To Help Newer Windows Games On Wine
Linux 5.8-rc5 Released As A Big Kernel For This Late In The Cycle
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.8 Formally Adds The Inclusive Terminology Guidelines
More Accurate Load Tracking Being Worked On For the ACPI CPPC CPUFreq Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
Linux 5.8 Formally Adds The Inclusive Terminology Guidelines
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
There Finally Is Work On Shipping Mozilla's WebRender For Some Linux Environments
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System