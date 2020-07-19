While Linus Torvalds has been concerned by the size of Linux 5.8 at times, he just released Linux 5.8-rc6 and so far things are looking good.
Linus noted in today's brief release announcement, "Things continue to look very normal, even if this is a big release. rc6 is pretty much par for the course, and nothing in here stands out size-wise or otherwise. The stats all look normal, with a fairly flat diffstat (so no huge hotspots, no big scary changes). Drivers (all over), architecture updates (arm64, x86), with some filesystem and core kernel changes. Shortlog appended, but I doubt most people will find anything exciting in there. Which is all good. Calm and boring is how I like it."
See our Linux 5.8 feature overview to learn more about this forthcoming kernel. If nothing major creeps up, Linux 5.8 should debut as stable in early August.
Add A Comment