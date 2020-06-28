Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
Linus Torvalds just pushed out Linux 5.8-rc3 as the newest weekly test candidate for the upcoming Linux 5.8 that should debut as stable around early August.

Linux 5.8 is one of the biggest kernel updates ever and while 5.8-rc2 was fairly light, 5.8-rc3 saw many changes merged over the past week with various bug/regression fixes.

Linus noted, "Well, we had a big merge window, and we have a fairly big rc3 here too. The calm period for rc2 is clearly over. That said, I don't think there's anything _particularly_ scary in here, and the size of this rc is probably simply a direct result of the fact that 5.8 is a big release. It's too early to say if this will mean that we'll have a longer rc period as a result, I'll just have to keep an eye out for how this all progresses. The stats all look fairly normal: about half is drivers (networking is a big chunk, but there's really a bit of everything in there: gpu, sound, usb, you name it)."

See our Linux 5.8 feature overview to learn more about the big changes coming in this kernel version that should make it into the likes of Ubuntu 20.10 and Fedora 33.
