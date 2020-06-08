On Sunday Greg Kroah-Hartman began sending in his pull requests to the different areas of the kernel he oversees for the ongoing Linux 5.8 merge window.
Greg sent in the USB/Thunderbolt changes for Linux 5.8 with some of the highlights including:
- Intel Tiger Lake Thunderbolt support.
- Intel has ComboPHY support that is needed for their forthcoming "Gateway" Datapath Architecture SoCs.
- Support for building Linux Thunderbolt support on non-x86 systems with it successfully being tested on some Arm hardware in conjunction with a PCIe controller card.
- Various USB Type-C driver updates.
- Broadcom STB USB drivers have been upstreamed.
Details on the smaller USB changes for this next version of the Linux kernel via this pull request that has since landed.
Add A Comment