USB Improvements Land In Linux 5.8 With Intel Additions, Non-x86 Thunderbolt
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 June 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
On Sunday Greg Kroah-Hartman began sending in his pull requests to the different areas of the kernel he oversees for the ongoing Linux 5.8 merge window.

Greg sent in the USB/Thunderbolt changes for Linux 5.8 with some of the highlights including:

- Intel Tiger Lake Thunderbolt support.

- Intel has ComboPHY support that is needed for their forthcoming "Gateway" Datapath Architecture SoCs.

- Support for building Linux Thunderbolt support on non-x86 systems with it successfully being tested on some Arm hardware in conjunction with a PCIe controller card.

- Various USB Type-C driver updates.

- Broadcom STB USB drivers have been upstreamed.

Details on the smaller USB changes for this next version of the Linux kernel via this pull request that has since landed.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.8 Brings Modernization Work To Procfs
Linux 5.7.1 Releases As A Benign First Point Release
Linux 5.8 Has The Bits Needed To Begin Booting POWER10 Processors
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers
More Scheduler Optimizations Land In Linux 5.8
Jitter RNG Improvements, Arm CryptoCell CCTRNG Driver, AMD PSP SEV-ES For Linux 5.8
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
Lenovo To Certify Their Full ThinkPad/ThinkStation Line For Linux
Linux 5.7 Kernel Released With New Apple Driver, Official Intel Gen12 Graphics
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers
AMD Radeon Linux Driver Sees Patches For New "Sienna Cichlid" GPU
Steam Linux Percentage For May Points To A New Multi-Year High