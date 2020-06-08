Staging/IIO Changes For Linux 5.8 Are The Most Boring We Have Seen In A While
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 June 2020 at 03:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
With the staging/IIO subsystem changes for Linux 5.8 arguably most notable is what didn't make the cut this round.

The staging/IIO changes for this 5.8 merge window is some of the lightest work we've seen in a number of cycles: no big code cleanups, no shiny new drivers, and no other new features like the previous exFAT staging driver.

The staging and IIO changes for Linux 5.8 have just 13k lines of new code and 9k lines of code removes compared to some cycles touching tens of thousands of lines of code. What there is changed is continued work on the usual staging suspects like vt6656, Realtek drivers, Greybus, etc. A lot of this material is just minor cosmetic/styling code changes. On the IIO front, there are some new drivers like the SEMTECH SX9310/9311 sensor driver but nothing that is too front-facing for consumers.

What we had been hoping to see as part of this pull request but that there hasn't been any activity on in a while is the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub laptop driver. The AMD-SFH IIO driver hasn't seen any new code patches out there and thus another cycle without this driver mainlined for supporting Ryzen laptops with different accelerometer / gyroscopic type sensors on the increasing number of modern AMD laptops... Hopefully we'll see new patches out soon and have it in shape for mainlining with Linux 5.9 in late summer.

In any case, see this pull request for the material that did make it into Linux 5.8's light staging/IIO pull.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu Is Working On Much Faster Hibernation/Resume Support
USB Improvements Land In Linux 5.8 With Intel Additions, Non-x86 Thunderbolt
Linux 5.8 Brings Modernization Work To Procfs
Linux 5.7.1 Releases As A Benign First Point Release
Linux 5.8 Has The Bits Needed To Begin Booting POWER10 Processors
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
Lenovo To Certify Their Full ThinkPad/ThinkStation Line For Linux
Linux 5.7 Kernel Released With New Apple Driver, Official Intel Gen12 Graphics
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers
AMD Radeon Linux Driver Sees Patches For New "Sienna Cichlid" GPU