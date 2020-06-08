With the staging/IIO subsystem changes for Linux 5.8 arguably most notable is what didn't make the cut this round.
The staging/IIO changes for this 5.8 merge window is some of the lightest work we've seen in a number of cycles: no big code cleanups, no shiny new drivers, and no other new features like the previous exFAT staging driver.
The staging and IIO changes for Linux 5.8 have just 13k lines of new code and 9k lines of code removes compared to some cycles touching tens of thousands of lines of code. What there is changed is continued work on the usual staging suspects like vt6656, Realtek drivers, Greybus, etc. A lot of this material is just minor cosmetic/styling code changes. On the IIO front, there are some new drivers like the SEMTECH SX9310/9311 sensor driver but nothing that is too front-facing for consumers.
What we had been hoping to see as part of this pull request but that there hasn't been any activity on in a while is the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub laptop driver. The AMD-SFH IIO driver hasn't seen any new code patches out there and thus another cycle without this driver mainlined for supporting Ryzen laptops with different accelerometer / gyroscopic type sensors on the increasing number of modern AMD laptops... Hopefully we'll see new patches out soon and have it in shape for mainlining with Linux 5.9 in late summer.
In any case, see this pull request for the material that did make it into Linux 5.8's light staging/IIO pull.
