More Scheduler Optimizations Land In Linux 5.8
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 June 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT.
LINUX KERNEL --
As part of the many areas of the kernel managed by Ingo Molnar, on Tuesday he submitted the pull request with all of the scheduler code updates for Linux 5.8.

Like with most kernel cycles, much of the Linux 5.8 scheduler work was focused on optimizations. This cycle there is optimizations around task wakeup CPU selection logic for ideally improving scalability and reducing wakeup latency spikes.

This kernel is also bringing PELT (Per-Entity Load Tracking) enhancements, CFS bandwidth handling fixes, and a variety of other optimizations.

More details via the scheduler pull request that outlines all of the individual changes for those interested in the inner-workings of the kernel's scheduler code.
