AMD SPI Driver Sent In For Linux 5.8
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 1 June 2020 at 08:27 AM EDT.
Adding to the multiple new AMD drivers coming with Linux 5.8 is their new SPI controller driver.

The AMD SPI controller driver (spi-amd) was mailed out in April and for supporting the SPI controller within newer AMD SoCs. This 300+ lines of code driver was previously outlined in this earlier article.

Other SPI updates sent in for Linux 5.8 include performance improvements for the DesignWare driver, slave mode support for the Rockchip drivers, Raspberry Pi 4 SPI support, and Intel Elkhart Lake support is also available.

See the SPI pull request for the full list of Linux 5.8 SPI subsystem changes.
