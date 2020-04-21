Linux 5.8 To Properly Support The RME Babyface Pro High-End Audio Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 21 April 2020
While a peculiar name for some expensive audio hardware, the Linux 5.8 kernel is set to properly support the RME Babyface Pro and RME Babyface Pro FS.

The RME Babyface Pro is a 24-channel USB 2.0 audio interface. The RME Babyface Pro FS meanwhile is its successor as a 24-channel 192 kHz bus-powered USB audio interface. The high-end RME Babyface Pro FS retails for around $899 USD.


Queued in the Linux kernel's sound subsystem "for-next" branch as material for Linux 5.8 is a patch adding the mixer quirks for controlling the internal DSP of the RME Babyface Pro (FS) hardware.


This goes along with other high-end audio hardware enablement work that has been happening recently for the likes of the Fireface UCX and MOTU 8Pre, among other modern audio hardware. The Linux 5.8 kernel with RME Babyface Pro patch should see the merge window happen in June and see its stable release in August, which puts it in line for seeing usage by autumn 2020 Linux distributions.
