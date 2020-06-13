AMD MCE Improvements, Renoir Temperature + EDAC Support Sent In For Linux 5. 8
Linux kernel developer Thomas Gleixner sent in the RAS/core changes on Friday night for the Linux 5.8 kernel merge window that is wrapping up this weekend.

Notable to this pull request is including the new AMD Family 17h Model 60h PCI IDs in the amd_nb code. And in turn this pull request ends up adding the 17h 60h support to the hwmon k10temp driver. The 60h series is for the recently launched AMD Ryzen 4000 "Renoir" processors. So now finally with Linux 5.8 is the ability to offer working AMD Renoir CPU temperature monitoring.

The 60h PCI IDs are also added to the AMD64 EDAC driver (Error Detection And Correction).

Meanwhile in the formal hwmon subsystem pull last week was the new AMD Energy driver as another step forward for AMD Zen/Zen2 CPUs on Linux 5.8.

This RAS core pull request also has AMD MCE (Machine Check Exception) improvements and other general x86 MCE improvements by Intel.

The list of changes in full for this last minute pull request via this kernel mailing list thread.
