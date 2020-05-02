Linux 5.8 Seeing Support For New Marvell/Aquantia Atlantic "A2" NICs
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 2 May 2020 at 07:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Linux 5.8 will see support for next-generation Marvell/Aquantia network chipsets.

The patches published a few days ago and already queued into net-next for Linux 5.8 is support for the Atlantic A2 NICs. These seemingly yet-to-be-launched NICs are a new generation and building off their existing Atlantic support. Marvell acquired Aquantia towards the end of last year and this activity is all happening within the Aquantia open-source driver.

The enablement doesn't reveal too much about the new A2 Atlantic generation but are 10Gbit adapters and as with most high-end network hardware it's great to see the upstream Linux support getting squared away quickly.

Net-next has also seen a lot of work as usual on the r8169 driver, various Mellanox improvements, continued Intel ICE work, and a lot more. The Linux 5.8 merge window is expected to open in June while the stable kernel release should be out in August. This is the kernel that in turn should be found in the likes of Ubuntu 20.10 this autumn.
