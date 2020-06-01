Linux 5.8 Flipping On ERASE/Discard/TRIM For All MMC Hosts
The MMC changes for new kernel cycles don't tend to be particularly noteworthy but it's a different story with the new Linux 5.8 kernel cycle.

With Linux 5.8, erase/discard/trim support is being enabled now for all (e)MMC/SD hosts. The Linux kernel has long supported this discard/trim support for MMC/SD but until now it's been opt-in by the host drivers. But thanks to all of the host driver work and MMC core improvements over the past number of kernel cycles, the developers are content enough with the overall state of the support that they are no longer making it opt-in but will make it supported on all hosts. Of course, the card in question still needs to support these commands for it to be supported, but at least the host capability checks are now removed from MMC core.

Linux 5.8 is also exposing Replay Protected Memory Block (RPMB) support information via sysfs, various SDIO card improvements, support for Intel Keem Bay with the sdhci-of-arasan driver, and other new hardware support.

Details on all of the MMC changes set to be merged now for Linux 5.8 via this pull request.
