Sent in last week to the Linux 5.8 mainline kernel were all the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) updates.
Arguably most notable to the KVM changes for Linux 5.8 is nested AMD live migration support for properly dealing with the live migration of KVM VMs running within a virtual machine. Red Hat's Paolo Bonzini who oversees the KVM code has been working on this migration support for the AMD nSVM code and is now in place for the 5.8 kernel.
The KVM Linux 5.8 highlights amount to:
- A rework of the TLB flushing code for x86/x86_64 systems as well as reworking of the event injection code.
- Nested AMD live migration support as well as improving the nested AMD event injection capabilities.
- Interrupt-based delivery of async page ready requests.
- Async page fault clean-ups.
- Code clean-ups thanks to the recent retiring of Arm 32-bit KVM host support.
- Other fixes and improvements.
More details on the KVM changes for Linux 5.8 via this Git merge.
