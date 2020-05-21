Linux 5.8 Prepped To Make Use Of TPAUSE Instruction With New Intel CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 May 2020 at 05:47 PM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
TPAUSE is the new instruction supported by Intel's Tremont microarchitecture and beyond. TPAUSE allows for an optimized state that can provide low wake-up latency compared to existing delay mechanisms. With Linux 5.8, the kernel will begin making use of TPAUSE where supported.

The Timed Pause instruction already saw patches for enabling new instructions like TPAUSE and UMONITOR/UMWAIT back for Linux 4.19. But now queued in x86/timers ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.8 cycle are the changes for the kernel to actually begin making use of TPAUSE for more power efficient suspension of execution. TPAUSE supports modes of low-latency but with less power savings or another state for greater power savings but with longer wake-up latency. That is configurable via an MSR while the default behavior is the greater power savings.

With a patch set to go for the upcoming Linux 5.8 cycle is supporting a TPAUSE delay for the kernel where supported.

Tremont cores with TPAUSE availability can be found in Intel Atom "Snow Ridge" processors and forthcoming Lakefield processors.
3 Comments
Related News
Intel Volleys New Sandy Bridge CPU Microcode
Intel's Mesa Drivers Add A Simple But Effective Helper For Dealing With Incomplete Bug Reports
Intel Sends Out Patches Bringing Up The "DG1" Graphics Card Under Linux
Intel Continues Prepping Initial Bits For Compute Express Link Device Support (CXL)
GCC 11 Adds CPU Detection For Newer Intel Families
XSAVES Supervisor States For Linux 5.8 To Support Future Intel CPU Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
100+ Linux Benchmarks Between The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs. Intel Core i7 1065G7
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems