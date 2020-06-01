AMD Energy Driver Sent In For Linux 5.8 Along With Driver For Industrial/Military SBCs
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 June 2020
The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates were sent in today for the newly-opened Linux 5.8 merge window.

On the hardware monitoring front this cycle the updates include:

- The new AMD Energy driver for exposing the energy sensors on Zen/Zen2 CPUs. From my own testing so far this new driver is working out quite well albeit long overdue.

- The new Gateworks System Controller driver that exposes various voltage and temperature sensors for their platforms. Gateworks Corporation is an embedded system vendor focused on offering various single board computer (SBC) platforms including for industrial and military applications.

- Notification support for HWMON events.

- A new Baikal-T1 PVT sensor driver.

- The Dell-SMM driver should now better match against all Dell XPS laptop models.

The full list of all the HWMON changes for Linux 5.8 via this pull request.
