Intel Sends Initial Linux 5.8 Graphics Driver Updates - Adds Ability For Tapping Full EU Perf, More Tiger Lake Bits
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 April 2020 at 07:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Less than one week since the release of Linux 5.7-rc1, Intel's large open-source graphics team has already submitted their first pull request to DRM-Next of changes for Linux 5.8.

The Linux 5.8 merge window won't happen until June and then that stable release later in the summer, but already the Intel folks have a lot of material accumulating for this next cycle. Some of the highlights for this initial pull include:

- More Intel Tiger Lake PCI IDs added along with more driver workarounds for Gen12 graphics.

- A fix for supporting 5K tiled dual DisplayPort monitors on Gen9/Skylake hardware.

- New user-space interfaces for the perf subsystem to be useful in performance profiling and other analysis purposes.

- As part of the perf user-space API work is also an interface to allow benchmarking full execution unit (EU) performance rather than the current behavior of limiting to half EUs in order to allow for media playback compatibility. This affects Gen11/Icelake and beyond and there are Mesa changes pending as well around this power-gating configuration locking to avoid the half EU array power-gating while losing the media capabilities. From the pending Mesa patches, "We have a dilemma on Gen11 where a functional requirement for media forces the media driver to powergate half the EU array of the GPU. This is because the HW is designed in such a way that VME samplers are only available for half the EUs. Targeting those samplers from a subslice that does not have them risk triggering a hang. Unfortunately this doesn't play well with the performance monitoring HW needing a stable power configuration. So the initial performance support in i915 powergates half the EU for all contexts when using the performance monitoring HW (only configuration that works for all contexts). But this makes performance analysis somewhat pointless for 3D workloads."

- A fix for broken audio after resuming from S3 suspend on Jasper Lake.

- A display fix for the Apple 15-inch 2017 MacBook Pro.

- Audio fixes for Gen9+.

- Various power management improvements.

- Various other fixes and optimizations.

The full list of changes can be found via this pull request. Expect more Intel DRM graphics driver changes for Linux 5.8 to accumulate over the weeks ahead.
Add A Comment
Related News
An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux
Facebook + Intel Get Open-Source FSP Booting On Xeon Scalable
Linux Developers Are Once Again Trying To Enable Intel FSGSBASE For Better Performance
Intel DPTF Adaptive Policy Being Reverse Engineered For Better Linux Ultrabook Support
Intel Compute Runtime / IGC Shifts To LLVM Clang 10
Intel Issues A Slew Of Open-Source Software Updates For oneAPI
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling