Linux 5.8 To See Faster FUSE Write Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 20 May 2020 at 06:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
FUSE for file-systems in user-space while being criticized by developers in the past and known for being slower than kernel native file-systems is seeing another write optimization come Linux 5.8.

Queued in fuse-next ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel is an optimization for the writepages search in using an rb-tree rather than a list for the writepages.

In a test by developer Maxim Patlasov with this FUSE patch, the write performance went up from 260MB/s to 500MB/s.

See this patch for all of the details. The Linux 5.8 kernel cycle should be kicking off in early June while the kernel should debut as stable around August.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Kernel Seeing Workaround Revived For Buggy Micron NAND Block Erase Behavior
Zstd Compression Under Review For OpenZFS
Linux 5.8's Multi-Queue Block Code Plumbed To Support Inline Encryption
OpenZFS 0.8.4 Released With Support Through Linux 5.6, Bug Fixes
EXT4 Seeing Work To Speed Up Mount Times For Large File-Systems
Linux Writecache To See Much Greater Performance On Intel Optane Systems Soon
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
100+ Linux Benchmarks Between The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs. Intel Core i7 1065G7
AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2