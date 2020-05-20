FUSE for file-systems in user-space while being criticized by developers in the past and known for being slower than kernel native file-systems is seeing another write optimization come Linux 5.8.
Queued in fuse-next ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel is an optimization for the writepages search in using an rb-tree rather than a list for the writepages.
In a test by developer Maxim Patlasov with this FUSE patch, the write performance went up from 260MB/s to 500MB/s.
See this patch for all of the details. The Linux 5.8 kernel cycle should be kicking off in early June while the kernel should debut as stable around August.
