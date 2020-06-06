SMB3 Updates For Linux 5.8 Offer Better Performance For Large I/O
The SMB3/CIFS updates for the Linux 5.8 kernel from the Samba camp can offer better performance.

After Linux 5.7 brought support for setting up a swap file over a network with SMB3, the Linux 5.8 SMB3 changes are interesting for performance reasons.

Steve French noted in the SMB3 pull request the change summary as , "Includes big performance improvement for large i/o when using multichannel, also includes DFS fixes."

There were numerous improvements to the CIFS multi-channel code this cycle. Also when using the multichannel mount option, it will default to using at least two channels. A secondary set of SMB3 changes with more feature work is still being tested that still might be sent out next week for Linux 5.8.
