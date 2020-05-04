Freescale Ethernet Driver Unlocks A Big Performance Improvement
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 4 May 2020 at 06:19 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX NETWORKING --
The Freescale "FEC" Ethernet driver used by select i.MX SoCs will be seeing better performance on the next kernel release.

Queued in net-next for Linux 5.8 is a big optimization for the Freescale FEC networking driver.

Andrew Lunn reworked this Ethernet driver to replace interrupt-driven handling with polled I/O. In doing so, he's seeing dramatically better performance: "Replacing the completion interrupt with polled IO results in back to back transactions of 40us. The polling loop waiting for the hardware to complete the transaction takes around 28us. Which suggests interrupt handling has an overhead of 50us, and polled IO nearly halves this overhead, and doubles the MDIO performance."

Not bad for this Freescale driver that has been in the mainline kernel for already a decade.

The change is ready to go for Linux 5.8 this summer.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.8 Seeing Support For New Marvell/Aquantia Atlantic "A2" NICs
There Is Now A WireGuard Benchmark For Testing Linux Networking Performance
NetworkManager 1.24 Coming Soon With VRF Support, Opportunistic Wireless Encryption
Linux 5.7 Networking Changes Bring Qualcomm IPA, New Intel Driver Additions
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
Fedora 32 Officially Released With EarlyOOM, SSD TRIM Finally Flipped On, GNOME 3.36