EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 June 2020 at 09:29 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Ted Ts'o sent in the EXT4 file-system changes on Thursday for Linux 5.8 as the summer 2020 kernel release.

EXT4 material for this pull request is focused on bug fixes and code cleaning. There is a fix for performance problems within the dioread_nolock code, a mballoc problem has been fixed for smaller file-systems running out of blocks, multiple race issues have been resolved, and other fixes. There is also clean-ups to EXT4's fiemap handling, multiple block allocator, and other improvements.

The EXT4 changes for Linux 5.8 are laid out via this pull request.
