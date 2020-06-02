The Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) updates have been sent in as the open-source graphics/display driver updates for Linux 5.8 amounting to around 42k lines of new code and some 21k lines of code being removed.
The DRM highlights for Linux 5.8 amount to what we have already covered including ironing out Tiger Lake features like SAGV, per-engine data via sysfs, Icelake gamma hardware readout, P2P buffer/DMA support between GPUs, AMDGPU TMZ for encrypted vRAM, AMDGPU power-management / clock-gating improvements, GFX10 / Navi soft recovery, better handling on Radeon GPUs of critical thermal faults, NVIDIA format modifier support for Nouveau, run-time power management for the Lima driver, cursor support enabled by default for VKMS, and various other improvements to the smaller drivers.
The full list of DRM driver changes for the Linux 5.8 merge window via the pull request.
